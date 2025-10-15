Robert Irwin Gets Emotional on 'DWTS' After Dedicating Dance to Mother

Robert Irwin's emotional dance on "Dancing with the Stars" left no dry eyes in the ballroom ... as he paid homage to his mother.

The 21-year-old and his partner took the floor to Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" ... all part of the show's "Dedication Night," when celebs pay tribute to someone special.

In his confessional, Robert explained how his mom, Terri, "always made sure my dad was present in our lives" ... opening up about how he struggled after losing his late father, Steve Irwin. With that, he wanted to show his mother the gratitude he feels for her.

Terri joined Robert on the dance floor toward the end of his routine … as he spun her around before breaking down in her arms.

We can't stop our cryin' after watching Robert Irwin's sweet dedication dance to his mom. 🥹 #DWTS

The judges -- who were also in tears -- went on to give Robert a rave review for his performance and his character.

Robert Irwin getting comforted by host Julianne Hough and his fellow contestants after an emotional "Dancing with the Stars" routine.

He was then comforted on stage by host Julianne Hough, as well as his fellow contestants.