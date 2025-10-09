Robert Irwin Turns Down Chippendales Offer After Shirtless 'DWTS' Dance

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert Irwin has the ladies all aflutter thanks to his shirtless "Dancing with the Stars" numbers ... but he says he's just here to dance.

We caught up with the 21-year-old heartthrob in Studio City, Los Angeles yesterday, where he told us "it's very flattering" getting all the DMs from a new crop of adoring fans ... but he admitted it's been interesting to navigate.

As the son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, Robert is fearless in nature ... but don't expect him to go too wild. He says he's turning down Chippendales' offer to perform with them in Las Vegas.

The male striptease troupe chased after Robert following his shirtless salsa on 'DWTS' last week ... but he says those racier dances will be going by the wayside for now.

He and dance partner Witney Carson are gearing up for dedication week with a special contemporary dance to be dedicated to his mom, Terri, who he's still very close to.