Robert Irwin Gets Chippendales Offer After 'DWTS' Performance

Robert Irwin is quickly becoming a sex symbol ... and now he's been offered a guest spot to show off his rockin' bod at the famed Chippendales.

Here's the deal ... the Australian wildlife conservationist -- and son of the legendary Steve Irwin -- has been killing it on "Dancing with the Stars" ... but a recent shirtless moment really sent fans over the edge.

His chiseled chest also caught the attention of the bosses over at Chippendales in Las Vegas ... and TMZ has learned they sent a pitch to his manager -- who happens to be his mother, Terri Irwin -- asking if Robert wants to come dance in Sin City once the network show is done.

According to the pitch obtained by TMZ ... Robert would be a perfect celebrity guest host ... joining the likes of Tyson Beckford, Vinny G. and Joey Lawrence, all 'DWTS' alums who've danced at Chippendales after their time on the program.

The pitch concludes ... "His personality, kindness, skills (and body!) make for a perfect celebrity host!"

It's worth noting ... his 'DWTS' pro partner Witney Carson expressed regret after the shirtless moment ... since she's the one who ripped off his shirt and opened the floodgates of drool, a distraction from their ultimate goal -- winning the whole damn thing!