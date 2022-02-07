Steve Irwin's Son Almost Attacked by Crocodile in Enclosure

Crikey!!! Robert Irwin, son of the beloved "Crocodile Hunter," almost had a croc turn the tables on him ... as he narrowly avoided getting eaten while attempting to feed it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Steve Irwin's kid was in the crocodile enclosure at Australia Zoo with Casper ... the 12-foot leucistic (nearly white) saltwater crocodile that was not-so-friendly as handlers tried to see if it was comfy in a new habitat. Rob wanted to see how Casper would react during a feeding ... a sort of audition for a new show.

Well, he got a big reaction, but not the ending he wanted -- Casper started snapping and lunging toward Rob, but completely ignoring the food that was thrown at him. Rob had to pull the ripcord, yelling "Bail, bail, bail!!!" ... as the team rushed in to help him to safety.