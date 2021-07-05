Robert Irwin Swims With Massive Stingray to Kick Off 'Shark Week'

Robert was celebrating Discovery's "Shark Week" when he made the dive. As you know, Steve died in 2006 after being stung in the chest by a stingray off the Great Barrier Reef.

The 17-year-old was undaunted, saying, "I get the honour of kicking off shark week on @discovery in the USA with ‘Crikey! It’s Shark Week’🦈 For the first leg of this epic adventure, I’ll travel to the spectacular Great Barrier Reef as a warm up before I go face to face with great white sharks at the Neptune Islands. From night diving with sharks on the hunt, to getting one-on-one with massive manta rays, it was a great way to start this expedition!"