Alix Earle Shares Hot Photos From Girls Trip to Cabo

Alix Earle's sharing an in-depth look at the single life ... posting a ton of photos from a recent trip she took to Mexico -- looking as good as always!

The social media star shared the pics Saturday morning ... appearing in just a towel while lying back on a sofa in the first mirror selfie.

She covered up less in a bikini selfie ... soaking up the sun in a tiny thong-style, brown bikini.

The star's certainly got the supermodel pose down ... and, the hours we've seen her spending at the beach in recent weeks is doing wonders for her tan.

AE's friends also celebrated her during the trip ... with massive sparklers popping off in a dessert they got her at a restaurant as she marked her 25th birthday.

Earle captioned these pics and many more, "girls trip ✌🏼" ... a much-needed vacay after her breakup became national news earlier this month.

Play video content Instagram/@alix_earle

As you know ... Alix and Braxton Berrios broke up earlier this month they spent months dealing with a long distance relationship. Alix made it clear on social media she's not upset with the guy though -- telling her fans to lay off him.