Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Nas X All Smiles as He Arrives for Battery Hearing at L.A. Courthouse

Lil Nas X 'Star Walkin' and Grinnin' Outside Courthouse!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
lil nas x getty main
Getty

Lil Nas X looks much better months after he was arrested while wandering through Los Angeles naked last year ... all smiles while walking into a courthouse Thursday.

The rapper strode up to the court in a light gray suit and blue tie ... looking very positive as he mounted the steps.

lil nas x getty sub
Getty

Lil Nas' attorney Christy O'Connor walked alongside him to the hearing ... about the battery of a peace officer charge he's facing.

Remember ... Lil Nas X was arrested for the offense back in August and booked into the Van Nuys jail.

082125_lil_nas_x_kal 8/21/25
UNDERWEAR ESCAPADE
TMZ.com

Law enforcement sources told us Lil Nas X stripped down naked and lunged at an officer. The rapper was taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose.

LNX was later charged with four felonies -- to which he pled not guilty. He also entered an inpatient treatment facility out-of-state after the arrest.

lil nas x jail sub getty swipe
Getty

Lil Nas X still faces serious jail time -- up to five years in state prison -- if convicted ... but, he's clearly not letting it affect his poise today.

Related articles