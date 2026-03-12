Lil Nas X All Smiles as He Arrives for Battery Hearing at L.A. Courthouse

Lil Nas X looks much better months after he was arrested while wandering through Los Angeles naked last year ... all smiles while walking into a courthouse Thursday.

The rapper strode up to the court in a light gray suit and blue tie ... looking very positive as he mounted the steps.

Lil Nas' attorney Christy O'Connor walked alongside him to the hearing ... about the battery of a peace officer charge he's facing.

Remember ... Lil Nas X was arrested for the offense back in August and booked into the Van Nuys jail.

Law enforcement sources told us Lil Nas X stripped down naked and lunged at an officer. The rapper was taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose.

LNX was later charged with four felonies -- to which he pled not guilty. He also entered an inpatient treatment facility out-of-state after the arrest.