Jason Kelce Films Beer Commercial With Travis, Chuck Liddell, Takes Fake Punch

Travis and Jason Kelce got into a spat with Chuck Liddell recently -- but fear not Swifties and 92 Percenters, it was all part of an ad for the brothers' beer!

Jason and Travis teamed up with the UFC legend in an effort to promote Garage Beer, and some video from their commercial shoot that TMZ Sports has obtained shows their on-set run-ins were hilarious.

The piece appears to be a follow-up to Jason's karate-themed "Brewmite" ad that ran back in April ... as JK can be seen in the new footage donning a gi for a face off with Liddell.

Travis gives Jason a pump-up speech in one of the clips -- though it didn't seem to be super successful, considering Jason went on to take a fake punch to the nose from the Iceman during their matchup.

We'll have to wait and see exactly how it all played out ... as we're told Garage Beer isn't planning on dropping the full ad until Aug. 7.