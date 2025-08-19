Skateboarding Corgi Shreds Steep Staircase in Front of Crowd, on Camera

Play video content Viral Press

Forget the skatepark bros -- this thrill-seeking corgi just dropped in four paws first, and it’s pure Tony Hawk energy on a furball frame!

Watch this daredevil doggo cruise a 4-wheeler straight down a staircase in Guangdong, China -- no trips, no slips, just a flawless stairway to heaven.

The dog never broke character -- rolled smooth onto the flat between staircases, took a beat to look cool as hell, then kept shredding down the rest like a seasoned pro.

The pup was such a showstopper, students lined the stairs just to watch -- gasps, oohs, aahs ... this corgi was the real top dog on deck.