Iowa Parents Allegedly Treated Malnourished Child Like Prisoner in Own Home

Two parents in Iowa are accused of turning their own child into a prisoner ... allegedly keeping a severely malnourished 10-year-old locked away inside their home.

According to multiple reports, Andrew and Kellie Warrington were arrested after authorities uncovered what investigators describe as years of abuse inside the family's Davenport home.

Police say the child was allegedly confined to a nearly empty bedroom with a latched door and routinely denied basic necessities, including adequate food and water. Reports say the youngster became so malnourished that doctors later determined the child could have died without medical intervention.

Authorities also allege the couple isolated the child from the outside world, pulling them from church activities and preventing access to medical and mental health care as their condition worsened.

Investigators say the child suffered both physical and mental abuse, with reports describing severe malnutrition and head injuries discovered during the investigation.