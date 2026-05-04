Do Your Skincare Like These Met Gala Stars, Try Their Routines!

Like The Stars of the Met Gala!!!

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It's the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing ... it's Met Gala day!

Every year, Anna Wintour invites the hottest stars to show up and show out on the steps of the Met ... and looking their absolute best is a must.

But you better believe these celebs aren't skipping their skin care routines before they get all glammed up.

And if you want stunning skin just like your favorite A-listers ... you're in luck! We've compiled some of the very best skincare products from the Met Gala's most iconic attendees. Check them out!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Rihanna's skin is undeniably flawless. And if you want her clear complexion, you should give the Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Intensive Pore + Blackhead Face Scrub a try.

This scrub has volcanic sand and charcoal exfoliate to really get into your pores and clear them out ... so you can say bye-bye to blackheads!

Hydrate like Hailey Bieber with the Rhode Glazing Milk ... which is one of the most popular products from her skincare line for a reason.

According to Hailey ... it's an essential part of skin prep, and leaves you feeling hydrated and glowy.

If you're planning on rocking full glam, you'll want to take care of your skin first ... just like Selena Gomez.

The Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Mist is the perfect product to prime your face ... because it calms, nourishes, plumps and smooths your skin before you go in with your base.

Jennifer Lopez has aged so stunningly. If you're after the secret to the singer's skin success ... the JLO Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser is a favorite from her product line.

You won't get any dehydrating suds from this gel cleanser ... instead, the sulfate-free formula uses rice bran, coconut fruit and Japanese knotweed root extracts to clear out your pores and give you baby-soft skin.

Alicia Keys is known for letting her beautiful skin shine -- remember her 2016 no-makeup movement? And the key (get it?) to keeping your skin looking good is protecting it from the sun.

That's where Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer comes in. This moisturizer doesn't just have squalane and niacinamide for hydration ... it's also made with broad-spectrum SPF to keep your face safe from those rays.

You can get stellar skin like Scarlett Johansson, thanks to The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum.

This serum hails from ScarJo's skincare line ... and is designed to brighten, plump and firm your face. Throw it on after you cleanse -- but before you moisturize -- to get that red-carpet-ready glow.

Let's be real ... Pharrell looks like he hasn't aged in decades. If you'd also like to stop the clock when it comes to your skin, check out the Humanrace Rice Powder Cleanser.

A powder cleanser might sound confusing ... but it foams up when you wet it and lather it on your face. It's made with kaolin clay to refine your pores and snow mushroom extract to strengthen that skin barrier. Next thing you know, you'll have a baby face for years!

Cindy Crawford is slaying at 60 ... and you can too, with her Meaningful Beauty Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment.

This anti-aging serum is designed to smooth the signs of mature skin ... temporarily filling fine lines and wrinkles. It's also formulated to visibly firm and lift your skin for a plump, youthful look.

If Miranda Kerr is your skinspiration ... you might want to try adding the KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask to your arsenal.

Using it is like an at-home facial, since it works as both a deep-cleaning exfoliating scrub and a detoxifying mask. Your complexion's sure to brighten up once you work this into your routine.

Kyle Jenner's practically a fixture at the Met Gala ... and her face always looks flawless on the carpet. If you're after her clear complexion, you'll want to try the Kylie Skin Vanilla Milk Toner.

This toner's made to balance out your skin by smoothing your texture and shrinking your pores. Plus, it's alcohol-free ... so it shouldn't dry you out.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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