TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

No, we can't make you look like Jennifer Lopez ... but trying out her skincare routine certainly can't hurt!

Whether she's on set or on the road, Lopez knows the importance of taking care of your skin and showing up as the best version of yourself ... which is why she created JLo Beauty. And Jenny from the Block 100% backs her clinically tested products ... meaning she's not just sharing them on social media, she's using them IRL too.

See all of J.Lo's skincare picks on her Amazon storefront -- and some of our picks below!

The first step to Jennifer's signature glow? The JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask.

Apply it in two pieces, which stay in place thanks to secure ear loops and contour to your face for targeted delivery and deeper penetration. Then, in just 10 minutes, the powerhouse active ingredients work to visibly tighten and lift, giving you hydrated skin and luminous brightness with a supernova-level glow.

No skincare routine is complete without the JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream!

Whether you’re getting red carpet ready or just taking the kids to school, this moisturizer was created to give you that superstar glow. Packed with hyaluronic acid as well as peptides, niacinamide and collagen-protecting carnosine, this speciality formulation works to support skin elasticity and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, you’ll notice brighter, smoother and more hydrated skin.

Simple and kissable! The JLo Beauty Beso Balm Lip Mask is the perfect buttery balm to give you the plump, hydrated lips of your dreams.

Packed with nutrients, JLo says that this lip mask gives you a “youthful, plump glow.” It seals in moisture without all of that extra stickiness, using Candelilla leaf extract for a smoothing effect and a glossy finish.

Take your beauty sleep to the next level with the JLo Beauty That Overnight Hustle AHA + BHA Resurfacer.

This advanced nightly treatment is like a facial in a bottle, targeting rough, bumpy, uneven texture and tone. It’s been clinically proven to exfoliate, refine texture and renew your skin while you sleep. Just ask JLo…she says she wakes up with “perfectly hydrated, refined and smoother looking skin.”

Jennifer always starts her nighttime routine with one of her favorite products…the JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser.

It’s specifically designed to break down and gently wipe away all of your makeup in just one squeaky-clean sweep. No need for double cleansing with this antioxidant-enriched gel that leaves you with a complexion that looks brighter, clearer, more radiant, refined and baby-soft.

The ultimate skincare triple threat? It’s the JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Brightening Serum. As one of the brand’s best-selling products, it brightens, tightens and hydrates the skin.

Jennifer says she notices “instant results” thanks to the serum’s antioxidant-rich Olive Complex. And when used over time, it truly improves it’ll deliver “more taught, bouncy and youthful skin.”

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!