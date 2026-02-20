Rihanna's Birthday: Celebrate Her Turning 38 with Fenty Skincare

Get Her Glow With FENTY Skincare

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Rihanna is officially 38 and while she still hasn’t dropped the new album … she has dropped some pretty killer skincare products.

In honor of RiRi’s birthday, treat yourself to a little something from Fenty Skin. From cleansing face scrubs to hydrating lip oils, Rihanna has got you covered when it comes to a little TLC.

You know Rihanna would want you to celebrate her birthday in style.

Pay tribute to Rihanna’s native Barbados with the Fenty Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub.

Bursting with Barbados cherry, fruit enzymes and caffeine, this gentle daily face scrub brightens skin, smooths texture and refines pores. It buffs away dry, flaky skin to clear the way for juicy hydration and flawless makeup application.

Give your skin a deep hydration vacation with the Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream.

Formulated with a delicious blend of seven conditioning essential oils, this lux body moisturizer renews and replenishes intense moisture instantly and over time. It leaves skin with a glossy-looking sheen that's never sticky…and gives you a little bit of extra shimmer.

Glossy AND hydrated lips? Yes please. The Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil keeps your lips’ moisture barrier strong, smoother-looking and flake-free.

This ultra-hydrating lip oil’s antioxidant-rich formula defends lips against environmental stressors and nourishes dry, chapped lips while plumping them with hydration. It’s never sticky and adds just the perfect touch of sheer color for everyday use.

Buff away the rough and bring on the smooth with the tropical-inspired Fenty Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub.

You’ll get that fresh, clean feeling with this gentle yet effective cleanser that takes on double duty to both polish and soften the skin.

Thanks to an indulgent mixture of exfoliants, enzymes, and oils that refine and renew, you’ll be left with silky and smooth skin all day long.

Make dry and flaky hands a thing of the past. The Fenty Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask will have you waking up with cloud-soft hands as it works to intensively nourish and soften hands overnight. Formulated with 40% moisture-locking Glycerin, fruit oils and plant extracts, your hands will be left with a soft, glossy sheen that lasts.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!