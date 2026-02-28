Korean Makeup on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's no doubt that Korea is way ahead of the game when it comes to skincare and makeup so if your current routine isn't giving glass skin, it's time to switch things up.

Known for products that'll give you fresh and flawless finishes, these viral favorites actually live up to the hype. Whether you're going for gorgeous, glazed lips or a skin-perfecting foundation, K-beauty is where it's at -- and it's all on Amazon.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: KOREAN BEAUTY PICKS

If you’re looking to get that perfect soft velvet finish on your lips, the Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint is exactly what you need. This creamy mousse tint delivers a longwear stain effect and smooths lip lines for a blurred, airbrushed finish.

It’s available in a wide range of vivid pigments, from nude and rose to coral and red tones, all of which are suitable for all-day wear.

The Fwee Blurry Pudding Pot & Keychain Set is not your typical matte product. This fluffy formula softly blurs and smooths, giving your lips and cheeks a natural flush of color and a dreamy airbrushed finish.

And with its intense pigmentation, a little goes a long way. Choose from over 20 different shades and then bring it with you on the go with the included keychain for your bag.

High shine? Yes please. The Fwee 3D Voluming Gloss’ syrupy formulation is designed to give you the juicy, plump, and glazed lips of your dreams.

It glides on smoothly, stays lightweight and lasts for hours. With tons of different shades, each available in two different pigment tiers, you can get exactly the look you’re after, whether that’s a subtle, sheer swipe or a richer, vivid payoff.

You may recognize the TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation from some totally viral videos on TikTok … and for good reason. This hydrating foundation was designed to deliver full coverage with a natural, semi-matte finish.

Its lightweight formula smooths and evens skin tone, blurs pores, and conceals blemishes effortlessly while keeping your skin nourished and comfortable all day. With up to 72 hours of flawless, fade-resistant coverage, you’ll get breathable, non-cakey texture for flawless skin.

Add a little sparkle to your shadow with this Dasique Eye Shadow Palette. This nine shade kit includes everything you need for every step of your eye makeup routine, whether you’re looking for a base, need some extra pigmentation or are topping off your look with pearlescent finishes. Available in a variety of smooth and velvety hues, the Violet Knit palette is all about cool-toned sophistication and is a must-have in your makeup bag.

