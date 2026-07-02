'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Set For Reality TV Return Months After Prison Release

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Peter Thomas is set to start filming a new reality show following his release from prison, TMZ has learned.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ, Peter asked the judge presiding over his criminal case about unpaid employment taxes and said he had been approached about a new reality show about rebuilding his life since leaving prison in February.

He explained he is well-known from his days on 'RHOA' and that he has a large following on social media and as a public speaker. He said he has been using his platform to inform the public of the importance of paying their taxes.

As TMZ previously reported, Peter, who was married to 'RHOA' star Cynthia Bailey, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to not paying taxes.

In his filing, Peter, who was accused of not paying employment taxes related to restaurants he owned, said he is currently employed with a restaurant-related company ... and he needs to travel to a restaurant opening.