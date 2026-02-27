'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Peter Thomas Released From Prison

Out of Prison, But Not Free & Clear Yet

Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas has been released from federal prison ... though he's not a free man just yet.

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is out of FCI Miami, TMZ has learned ... and, he's now under community confinement supervision of the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

This means he's either living in a residential reentry center -- AKA a halfway house -- or he's held in home confinement ... it's unclear which.

Regardless, his situation is a lot more relaxed than federal prison ... because Thomas shared a video on Instagram from his new digs Thursday night, dancing to T.I.'s hit track "Let 'Em Know."

Remember ... Thomas pled guilty to one count of failure to pay trust fund taxes in December 2024. Thomas allegedly owed the IRS $650K from his employees' wages in trust fund taxes connected to a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thomas was sentenced to 18 months behind bars ... and, he reported to FCI Miami August 1, 2025. Now, just a little more than six months later, it seems his hard time is over.

Play video content

PT's scheduled to be released from RRM Miami in August 2026 ... then, he will begin 2 years of supervised release. He's been ordered not to drink to excess or use narcotics after getting out as well.