'RHOA's Peter Thomas' Post-Prison Supervision to Include Drug Testing Program

Peter Thomas' prison sentence isn’t the only thing he’s dealing with in his tax case -- a judge just laid out a bunch of conditions for his supervised release when he gets out of prison.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star has to join a substance abuse testing program during his two years of supervised release once he finishes serving his 18-month prison sentence.

He’ll have to stick to the conditions of his supervised release ... and it looks like his probation officer will be keeping an eye on him and can search him if they have a reason to suspect something’s up.

That’s not all -- he’s also been ordered to lay off excessive alcohol drinking and can’t buy, use, or mess with any narcotics or similar drugs.

As we mentioned earlier this month, Thomas got slapped with a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to dodging his taxes. He’ll be serving his time at a facility as close to Miami as they can get him.

On top of his supervised release, Peter's also been hit with a $2.5 million restitution bill to pay the IRS.

Play video content

Looks like Peter’s learned his lesson – he posted a video on his IG before his sentencing, urging business owners to learn from his mistakes.