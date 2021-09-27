Cynthia Bailey Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 11 Years

Cynthia Bailey -- one of the main stars on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for over a decade -- is calling it quits on the popular reality series.

Cynthia says she's thought long and hard about it, and has made the "very difficult and heartfelt decision" to not return for the upcoming 14th season of 'RHOA.'

The Atlanta Housewife -- who's married to Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill -- says it's time to move on to her next chapter and seek new adventures, but before she does ... she's thanking all of her castmates for "eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life."

Bailey's also sending out kudos to Bravo, the production companies and her fans, adding ... "I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you."

Cynthia joined 'RHOA' in 2010 in its third season as a friend of NeNe Leakes. The show also featured her relationship with Peter Thomas and her eventual split with him.

As we first told you ... Bravo was in talks to film her wedding with Hill last year, but bailed over COVID concerns, which was just fine with Cynthia because there was a lot less drama.