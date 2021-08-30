'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'DWTS' for Season 30

Kenya Moore is going to be super busy soon, because she's about to join the cast of another TV show ... and show off her ballroom moves!!!

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is joining the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" for the show's upcoming 30th season on ABC ... according to our production sources.

As you know Kenya has been a full-time housewife for the past 10 seasons on 'RHOA' ... so it will be interesting to see how she fares on the dance floor -- particularly compared to some of her contemporaries.

Kenya joins a long line of 'Housewives' who have been on 'DWTS' over the years ... including Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Lisa Rinna.

'DWTS' has not revealed its full cast for the season yet -- but as we reported, 18-year-old Team USA medalist Suni Lee is joining the fold fresh off her gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.