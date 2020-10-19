Bravo Bailed on Filming 'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Wedding Over COVID Concerns

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey's wedding had all the makings of a classic episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but production pulled the plug on filming it at the last minute thanks to the weather ... and coronavirus.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Bravo was set to have a camera crew on location for the 'RHOA' star's nuptials -- which was a planned, outdoor event -- but 2 days before the wedding, Cynthia decided to make it an indoor affair because Hurricane Delta was bearing down on the region.

But, it became a house of cards, because the indoor venue made the network wary due to COVID-19 concerns, and Bravo decided it wasn't safe or appropriate to send staff to film with limited space and an expected 181-person guest list.

The good news -- for Cynthia and 'Housewives' fans -- Bravo still plans to work with her to showcase her wedding in the upcoming season.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told the bride had her own camera crew on hand at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, GA last Saturday, and she'll provide footage of the ceremony to production.

Cynthia's pleased with this arrangement, and there was less drama with the way things worked out ... so she's totally fine with it.

As for how Cynthia and her new husband, Mike Hill, dealt with the coronavirus risk at their large gathering ... our sources say they took several precautions.