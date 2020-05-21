'RHOA' Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill Say Couples in Quarantine Like Fun Prison

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Cynthia Bailey and fiancé, Mike Hill, are getting a taste of married life before walking down the aisle ... and it's all thanks to quarantine.

The 'RHOA' star and FOX Sports host joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" and told us life together in isolation can be draining and also rewarding. Sounds a lot like marriage, and keep in mind, this is their first time really living under one roof ... normally, he's in L.A. while she's in ATL.

Cynthia and Mike agree ... the endless days cooped up together do wear on them, like most couples -- but don't get it twisted. Mike says he's happy Cynthia is his cellmate for quarantine prison, and adds ... the conjugal visits are a major plus!!!

Cynthia says they're still on track to get married in October, and they've got their fingers crossed a second wave of COVID-19 doesn't force them to postpone. As she explains, the wedding date is pretty significant.

There could be more bumps in the road though ... Cynthia tells us why there are still some questions with wedding logistics.