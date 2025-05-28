Diddy Prosecutors Release New Pics of Porsche Fire Damage as Trial Exhibits

Federal prosecutors just released shocking new photos they say show the aftermath of the Molotov cocktail incident with Kid Cudi's Porsche -- an incident Cudi thinks Diddy was involved in -- and now we're seeing some of what jurors were shown in court.

Prosecutors just entered photos of Kid Cudi's car fire aftermath as exhibits in the case ... and they appear to show what Kid Cudi and LAFD arson investigator Lance Jimenez testified about in terms of fire damage from a Molotov cocktail.

Jimenez testified Wednesday an Olde English 800 malt liquor bottle was used in the incident and that when he arrived at the scene, he saw the bottle in the front seat ... and that appears to be what the photos show.

The arson investigator also testified gasoline, a designer handkerchief and a lighter were used to make the Molotov cocktail ... and some of those items appear to be in these exhibits.

As you know, we're in the third week of testimony in Diddy's federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC.

Check out the gallery ... there are also new photos of the fire damage inside the car, and you can see some firefighters and fire trucks that seem to show the LAFD response to Kid Cudi's house in the Hollywood Hills.