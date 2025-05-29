Ex-Diddy Stylist Testifies Cassie Had Relationship With Former NFLer Andre Branch

One of Diddy's former stylists just said on the stand at the rap mogul's trial that Cassie had a relationship with ex-Miami Dolphins player Andre Branch.

Deonte Nash -- who worked for Diddy from roughly 2008 to 2018 -- remembered the linebacker as "the cute football player" ... after prosecutors had asked him if Cassie and Branch dated.

Nash didn't elaborate much further on the stand about the two's alleged romance ... though he did testify that Cassie had a relationship with Michael B. Jordan as well.

Cassie's alleged fling with the former NFLer had been broached once before during Diddy's trial ... when the singer was on the stand earlier this month. But Branch wasn't mentioned by name until Nash's Thursday testimony.

You'll recall, Cassie told a Diddy attorney on May 16 she had an affair with the footballer ... and when Diddy found out about it, he took her phone.

Branch, 35, was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the team from 2012 through 2015 -- before he joined the Dolphins in 2016. His last in-game snaps in the league came in 2018.