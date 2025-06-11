Diddy's Ex 'Jane' Says She Used Freak-Offs to Get Her Way With Diddy

'Jane' Says She Tried to Use Freak-Offs to Get Her Way With Diddy

Diddy's ex once suggested the possibility of a freak-off to get Diddy to ditch his date ... this according to her testimony.

"Jane" is back on the stand for another intense day of cross-examination ... and, Diddy's legal team asked her about a text she sent where she seemed to be using the mogul's turn-on to get him to do what she wants.

Diddy's lawyer, Teny Geragos asked Jane about a night when Diddy was hanging out with Yung Miami on vacation.

Jane testified that she pulled the "hotel night" card -- hotel nights are the name she and Diddy gave to the freak-offs -- telling him he wouldn't get to do anything he wanted with her if he decided to stay with Yung Miami on vacay.

She says -- after Diddy left his vacation early -- she set up a Valentine's Day freak-off with two different entertainers at the same time as a treat for him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane has already testified about the intimate details of her sex life with Diddy ... including referring to themselves and one entertainer as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

She says Diddy called her "crackpipe" because he was so addicted to sex with her ... adding they would often role-play and watch "Dateline."