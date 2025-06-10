Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Trial Highlights From 20th Day of Witness Testimony

Diddy Trial Highlights 'Jane' Gets Testy ... Kobe, Shaq, MJ Reference

DAY 20 WRAP-UP
Diddy's ex-girlfriend was back on the stand Tuesday in the 20th day of witness testimony in the music mogul's federal criminal trial ... and she got testy with Diddy's defense team.

In a tense exchange, "Jane" got short with Diddy's defense attorney, Teny Geragos, while testifying about her jealousy over a Chanel bag Diddy gave to another woman while they were in a relationship.

diddy-legal-team-kal-05-06-2025 5/6/25
LAWYERING IN STYLE
Geragos asked Jane if she got a Chanel bag and Jane shot back, "I only got trauma." Geragos asked Jane about a Bottega Veneta bag and there was a verbal gasp in the courtroom when Jane retorted, "I'm sure you have one."

Jane also testified under cross-examination about going through with sexual encounters with other men in front of Diddy because it was the only way she could get quality time with Diddy ... telling jurors how they would wind down after a sex romp ... and saying Diddy's favorite show was "Dateline."

kobe bryant shaquille o’neal michael jordan sub getty swipe
Getty

Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant even got name-dropped ... when Jane said she, Diddy and a male entertainer she had sex with were like a "trifecta." Jane said she was Kobe, Diddy was Jordan and the male escort was Shaq.

Jurors also heard audio messages between Diddy and Jane ... including one where he nicknamed her "Crackpipe" ... she said because he was addicted to her sex.

061025_tmz_live_diddy_kal
MISTRIAL DENIED!!!
The day started with the judge denying a mistrial motion -- the second of the trial -- and Jane will be back on the stand Wednesday for more cross-examination.

