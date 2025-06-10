Diddy Trial Highlights From 20th Day of Witness Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's ex-girlfriend was back on the stand Tuesday in the 20th day of witness testimony in the music mogul's federal criminal trial ... and she got testy with Diddy's defense team.

In a tense exchange, "Jane" got short with Diddy's defense attorney, Teny Geragos, while testifying about her jealousy over a Chanel bag Diddy gave to another woman while they were in a relationship.

Geragos asked Jane if she got a Chanel bag and Jane shot back, "I only got trauma." Geragos asked Jane about a Bottega Veneta bag and there was a verbal gasp in the courtroom when Jane retorted, "I'm sure you have one."

Jane also testified under cross-examination about going through with sexual encounters with other men in front of Diddy because it was the only way she could get quality time with Diddy ... telling jurors how they would wind down after a sex romp ... and saying Diddy's favorite show was "Dateline."

Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and the late Kobe Bryant even got name-dropped ... when Jane said she, Diddy and a male entertainer she had sex with were like a "trifecta." Jane said she was Kobe, Diddy was Jordan and the male escort was Shaq.

Jurors also heard audio messages between Diddy and Jane ... including one where he nicknamed her "Crackpipe" ... she said because he was addicted to her sex.

