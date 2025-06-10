Diddy's Inmate Outfit From Movie 'Monster's Ball' Sells for $24,500

Diddy’s prison getup from one of his first big film roles just hit the auction block -- and it sold for a seriously jaw-dropping price.

An overseas collector just dropped $24,510 on Diddy’s cinematic prison ensemble -- consisting of a gray hoodie, jeans with one pant leg chopped off, and black shoes -- from the 2001 romantic-thriller "Monster's Ball" ... GWS Auctions tells TMZ.

The outfit is worn by Diddy in the early scenes of the movie before his character meets his grim fate on Death Row.

Bidding ended on June 7, and this was a hot-ticket lot with 49 total bids -- the outfit even comes with a production costumer’s tag listing the items and the scenes they appeared in.

Of course, Diddy’s rocking a very different jail outfit these days, as he's currently on trial for federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.