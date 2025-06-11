Charlamagne Blasts Hitmaka for Spreading Diddy, George Floyd Misinformation

Charlamagne Tha God says Hitmaka sounded like an absolute jackass discussing the Diddy and George Floyd cases ... strong opinions without knowing the facts never make a compelling argument!!!

"The Breakfast Club" co-host was in disbelief on Wednesday when he ran back Hitmaka's recent interview during the BET Awards weekend and decided he deserved the "Donkey of the Day."

Hitmaka told Loren LoRosa he feels Diddy needs to be released from prison because he was just "high and freaky" and incorrectly declared Jeffrey Epstein received house arrest in comparison to Diddy's flight.

Play video content TMZ.com

The star producer dug his hole even further when he quipped how Derek Chauvin -- the ex-police officer convicted of killing George Floyd -- was roaming the streets as a free man ... and Charlamage put his foot down.

Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Michael Jeffries is facing sex trafficking charges and Charlamagne says Hitmaka would've been better served to use that as an example.

Charlamagne said Hitmaka's dead wrong confidence and refusal to brush up on the facts is exactly what's wrong with the world today.