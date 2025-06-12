Listen to Diddy Calling Ex 'Jane' His 'Crackpipe' in Court-Released Audio

Play video content

Sean "Diddy" Combs chose a unique pet name for his ex-girlfriend ... lovingly calling her his "crackpipe" -- and now we have the strange audio of the moment he gave her the one-of-a-kind term of endearment.

Listen to the audio clip ... the music mogul is apparently raving about the time they spent together during an early 2023 getaway to Turks and Caicos. He gushes ... "You are the crackpipe. That’s my new name for you: crackpipe. Or should I call you CP?"

Play video content TMZ.com

He laughs at himself -- seemingly amused by the pet name -- before going on about their time together and encouraging his former lover to "stay in the light" and rest up.

The audio-message file was played in court Tuesday as attorney Teny Geragos continued her cross-examination of Diddy's ex -- who is testifying under "Jane" -- in an effort to establish that Jane was a willing participant in their sex escapades.

Jane testified Diddy called her "crackpipe" because he was so addicted to her ... though his team tried flipping the script -- with questions designed to show she sometimes dangled freak-offs as a way of getting him to do what she wanted.

Jane -- who dated Diddy between 2021 and 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym -- is currently taking the stand for her 6th day today.