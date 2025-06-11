Diddy Trial Highlights From 21st Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's trial finished up its 21st day of testimony ... with the mogul's ex returning to the stand to talk more about their relationship -- and how she used the prospect of freak-offs to persuade him.

The rapper was back in court in Manhattan Wednesday, where "Jane" -- the pseudonym his ex-girlfriend is using to testify against him -- was asked questions by Diddy's defense about loving texts she sent to Diddy after freak-offs.

In one, she told him she had so much fun ... adding that her love was "unconditional" and "for life."

Jane also admitted to buying shorts for Diddy and a male escort to wear during freak-offs as well as "Rhino Pills" ... a sexual enhancement for men usually sold at gas stations.

In one of the more interesting pieces of testimony, Jane admitted she used the possibility of having a freak-off to get Diddy to leave a vacation early and spend time with her instead of Yung Miami.

She then set up a freak-off with two other men at the same time for Valentine's Day ... which will certainly get the jury thinking about the coercion Diddy is accused of.