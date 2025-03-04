Bianca Censori Poses Naked With Stilettos on her Feet

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bianca Censori is a woman of few words ... but she'll never pass up the opportunity to get naked in front of a camera.

Check out this photo she posted to Instagram on Monday ... Bianca — AKA Kanye West's wife — got totally nude as she posed for a pic on the floor inside a room with just a pair of stilettos on her feet.

In the photo, Bianca has blond hair — not her customary slicked back black hair -- though it's unclear if she's wearing a wig.

We don't know who snapped the image ... but Kanye has been known to play the role of paparazzi from time to time.

Bianca, of course, did not write a caption for her titillating IG post. She never does. And Kanye is nowhere in sight ... but, as we said, he could be the mysterious shutterbug.

As for the status of their relationship ... it's unclear what's going on with these two. Rumors about whether they're getting a divorce or giving love another chance.