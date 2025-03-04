Bianca Censori Poses Naked With Stilettos on her Feet

Bianca Censori is a woman of few words ... but she'll never pass up the opportunity to get naked in front of a camera.

New Post by Bianca Censori on Instagram pic.twitter.com/cfxM3vU8Hj — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) March 3, 2025 @yzyjohnny

Check out this photo she posted to Instagram on Monday ... Bianca — AKA Kanye West's wife — got totally nude as she posed for a pic on the floor inside a room with just a pair of stilettos on her feet.

In the photo, Bianca has blond hair — not her customary slicked back black hair -- though it's unclear if she's wearing a wig.

We don't know who snapped the image ... but Kanye has been known to play the role of paparazzi from time to time.

Bianca, of course, did not write a caption for her titillating IG post. She never does. And Kanye is nowhere in sight ... but, as we said, he could be the mysterious shutterbug.