Bianca Censori Steps Out in Skimpy Outfit With Sister & Mom in Australia

Bianca Censori’s back in Australia visiting family ... but if you thought she’d tone it down for the hometown crowd, think again ... because nothing’s coming between her and that trademark jaw-dropping style!

Check it out -- the Aussie bombshell stepped out Monday in a skintight, strapless silver bodysuit ... pairing the high-cut number with matching stockings, knee-high socks and heels as she hit the Melbourne suburbs with her mom, Alexandra, and sister, Angelina.

Bianca was proudly showing off her curves ... turning heads as she strutted around town with her family.

And for anyone thinking Ye's always calling her fashion shots, he was nowhere to be seen ... proving Bianca’s the one who's putting all these barely-there looks together.