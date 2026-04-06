Wireless Festival Boss Stands by Kanye West Headlining Event

After Kanye West was named headliner of this year's Wireless Festival in London ... sponsor after sponsor has been pulling out. But it seems Ye doesn't have to worry about losing his top-billed slot.

Melvin Benn -- managing director for Festival Republic, which puts on Wireless -- is standing by Kanye in a statement, multiple outlets report.

He believes people need to move on from the controversial comments Ye's made in recent years, saying ... "Forgiveness and giving people a second chance are becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world."

Melvin noted he wasn't initially pro-Kanye, adding ... "I would ask people to reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing (as was mine) and offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do."

The festival boss feels it's the rapper's "legal right" to take the stage at Finsbury Park this July.

Melvin insists the festival is "not giving him a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature" ... just to play the hits.