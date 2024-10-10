Ice-T and Body Count Nab Pink Floyd's David Gilmour After Roger Waters Diss

Ice-T's longstanding metal-rap band Body Count just hit the wall -- with a new music video covering Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" classic record featuring the band's very own David Gilmour!!!

Their visual, directed by Jay Scorsese, was released on Thursday, highlighting Ice-T laying down bars in the studio and Gilmour making magic with the guitar.

Ice-T raps about the pitfalls of substance abuse as scenes of distress and drug addiction are scattered throughout the video.

Pink Floyd originally released the song in 1979 detailing the effects of being sedated ... and Body Count is updating with the times!!!

The new "Comfortably Numb” kicks off BC's forthcoming album, "Merciless," arriving on November 22 ... and firmly draws the line in the sand with Gilmour's beef with his ex-PF mate Roger Waters.

David Gilmour vows to “absolutely not” ever perform with Roger Waters again



"I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators" https://t.co/qAEaDiYBUg — NME (@NME) October 3, 2024 @NME

Gilmour recently ripped Waters for his support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro -- as well as his views on women's rights -- and said he would NEVER perform with him again.