Nicki Minaj's Assault Lawsuit, Police Request Warrant To Arrest

Nicki Minaj could face criminal charges for the incident alleged in her former manager's recent lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Detroit Police have sent a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office that is being reviewed to determine whether criminal charges will be issued.

It will fall to the prosecutor to decide if they'll file charges.

This all relates to the lawsuit Brandon Garrett -- a man claiming he used to manage Minaj -- filed Friday ... claiming she got physical with him in Detroit back in April 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Garrett claims he was summoned to her dressing room after a show ... and, he says she flew into a rage when she learned he once sent someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions.

Garrett claims Nicki repeatedly told him his "life was over" before striking him in the face with an open palm. He says Nicki then slapped his wrist, knocking documents from his hand.

He's suing Nicki for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... and he's going after her for damages.