Quando Rondo Allowed to Travel to Atlantic Records After Guilty Plea in Drug Case

Quando Rondo wants to fix his public perception after years of legal run-ins, but won't suffer cabin fever figuring out the game plan ... a judge is allowing him to hit NYC to resume his rap career!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs that approved QR's request to travel to New York this week to conduct business with his label, Atlantic Records.

Probation officers have been keeping Quando on a tight leash, but apparently had no issues with him visiting the Atlantic Records offices.

On Tuesday, he posted a PSA dedicated to the city of Savannah, Georgia, thanking everyone who assisted him along the way and apologizing for not making the best choices.

Back in August, Quando pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge involving over a dozen kilograms of marijuana, and is facing the possibility of serving 5 years in prison.

The 25-year-old rapper says he's now committed to using his music to uplift the community -- and it sounds like there will be plenty of tracks to flood the market soon enough.