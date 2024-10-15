Donald Trump Ends PA Town Hall With 39-Minute Dance Fest Instead of Questions

Play video content

Donald Trump holding a town hall in Pennsylvania with 3 weeks to go before the election makes sense -- but spending more than half an hour swaying to music, instead of taking questions from voters ... well, that's a different story.

Maybe the former president's just feeling so confident about his chances in the crucial battleground state that he thought a dance party was more effective than addressing the crowd that gathered Monday evening in Oaks, PA -- but there he stood, dropping all of his meme-tastic moves.

For a mind-boggling 39 minutes, Trump grooved -- swayed, really -- to a weird playlist ... including "Ave Maria," "Time to Say Goodbye," "Hallelujah" and "Nothing Compares 2 U." Hardly upbeat disco hits.

If this sounds, and looks bizarre, on video ... imagine how folks in the venue felt. Many of them filed out during the music.

Even Trump's devoted supporter South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem -- who was supposed to be moderating the town hall discussion -- seemed confused as she had to pivot to become a party MC. Check out her face when Trump called for the DJ to play his fave, "YMCA," really loud.

He finally exited to Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" ... and did get off the stage and mingle with some of the remaining supporters at the end.

As with any political rally these days, there are 2 views of Trump's dance fever -- Democrats think it's a sign of his cognitive decline, while Republicans think it was a brilliant move ... in response to 2 people in the crowd suffering medical emergencies.

Of course, that makes the choice to play, "Time to Say Goodbye" questionable.

APRIL 2022 C-SPAN