Ex-NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Gunning For Boxing World Title, 'Want To Be The Best'

... 'I Want To Be The Best!'

Le'Veon Bell hasn't fought in a year, but the former NFL superstar has been in the lab ... and with a big fight scheduled for next month, the 3x Pro Bowler says he's pumped to show he's an "elite" boxer!

32-year-old Bell joined Michael Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... and previewed next month's scrap against influencer/boxer Tristan Hamm (1-0, 1 KO) in Houston, Texas, and Le'Veon's ready to rock.

"He's just the opponent they put in front me," the former running back said, adding, "I gotta go out here showcase my skills on this opponent."

Remember, Bell beat fellow NFL superstar Adrian Peterson by 5th round KO in 2022.

You'd think the transition from NFL star to combat sports fighter would be difficult, especially in your late 20s/early 30s ... but not for Bell -- who played most of his 8-year football career on the Steelers.

Le'Veon says his experience as a running back has actually benefited him in the ring. It's also motivated him to become a world champion.

"If I can control 11 men trying to tackle me, just imagine what I'm gonna do with one person in the ring," LB said.

"I'm talking definitely the belt, definitely gotta be the champ. I'm trying to be number one."

Bell continued ... "I wanna be the best. I don't wanna be the influencer best. Right now it's just the start of the journey."

Hamm, for now, is in the way, but Bell is promising an epic performance Memorial Day weekend on the X Series 15 card.