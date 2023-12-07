Sauce Walka Arrested After Leading Cops on 130 MPH High-Speed Chase
12/7/2023 9:20 AM PT
Houston rapper Sauce Walka is free on bond after police say he attempted to flee at a crazy high speed ... only to find himself in the hospital after wrecking his car.
Harris County Sheriff's Office tells us deputies observed Sauce running a red light Wednesday night and attempted to pull him over -- but he darted away, eventually reaching a top speed of 130 mph during a pursuit that lasted just over 2 miles.
Cops say the rapper then lost control of his vehicle, crashed and ended up needing to be rushed to a hospital. We're told doctors treated him for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sauce was eventually released from the hospital, and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center for felony evading in a vehicle.
We're told Sauce was released on $15k bond, and has a court date this Friday ... which he doesn't seem to be worried about.
After getting sprung from jail, SW phoned his homie Sauce Money JC and described the incident as a "catastrophic accident,” but downplayed it by promoting his new music.
Concerned fans should be able to reach Sauce more easily now ... thanks to JC's video.