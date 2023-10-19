Yung Bleu Arrested for Battery After Alleged Fight Over Child Custody

Yung Bleu is accused of attacking a woman, an incident at the center of an alleged custody dispute involving a 10-year-old child.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office in GA tells TMZ Hip Hop ... officers responded to a 911 call from a woman on October 15 to a home, and when deputies arrived they say the woman told them Bleu (real name Jeremy Biddle) had shown up at the residence unannounced with the intent to take the 10-year-old child with him.

The woman says an argument ensued, and she told deputies Bleu picked her up and threw her to the ground, causing injuries to her right arm and hip.

She says the "You're Mines Still" rapper left with the child but returned shortly after ... and then left again. We're told the EMS crews evaluated the woman for any injuries, but she refused to be transported to the hospital.