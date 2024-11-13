Donald Trump Visits White House to Meet with President Biden, Melania Declines

Play video content

8:20 AM PT -- And, with that, the meeting is over. Trump and Biden smiled for cameras as Secret Service and staffers ushered the yelling reporters out of the Oval Office.

8:18 AM PT -- President-Elect Trump just thanked President Joe Biden for making this transition one of the smoothest ever ... and, the press corps broke out into a cacophony of yelling questions at the two men.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to visit the White House today at the invitation of President Joe Biden, and the 2 will sit down together in the Oval Office ... and we'll be live streaming it here.

The invitational meeting is traditionally held whenever a new POTUS is elected -- although Trump didn't extend an invite to Biden as he refused to accept the 2020 election results. Despite their prior war of words, Obama invited Trump in 2016, days after he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday's visit is set for 8 AM PT.

First Ladies usually meet at the same time, for tea -- but Melania Trump has announced she will not attend Wednesday's event with Jill Biden.

Melania is a little spicy about it, pointing to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in 2022, blaming the Biden Administration for the bust. Classified documents were taken during that investigation, including boxes of files infamously found in a bathroom at the Trump resort. She said on "Fox & Friends" recently, "It made me angry."

Trump and Biden are expected to discuss the peaceful transfer of power in January ... an issue made more relevant after the events of January 6, 2021, when mobs of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Trump has already started making Cabinet appointments, and has announced a new entity called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to be headed by Elon Musk -- whose preferred cryptocurrency is called Dogecoin. Musk will share leadership duties of that office with businessman and Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris last week, taking the Electoral College and the popular vote -- he will have the backing of a Republican Senate, and the House of Representatives might remain in GOP control after final vote tallies are official.