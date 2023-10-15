Joe Jonas Interacts with Priyanka Chopra, Niece Onstage After Sophie Unfollow

Play video content TikTok/haileybreeze

Sophie Turner might not be on great terms with Priyanka Chopra anymore -- evidenced in the fact she unfollowed her -- but Joe Jonas still has love for his sister-in-law and niece.

The Jonas Brothers were performing Friday night in Orlando, and it looks like it turned into a larger family affair ... with Nick's spouse and child attending the concert -- standing front and center at the bottom of the stage, with little Malti watching her pops rock out.

Play video content

It's super cute, and it looks like the parents took care to make sure the 1-year-old had ear protection to block out all the loud noise. Priyanka lifted Malti up toward the stage a handful of times during the show ... but Joe also got to mingle with her and the kid as well.

The reason that's significant ... well, remember, just a day prior -- his now-estranged-wife Sophie apparently decided to scrub PC from her IG followers' list, seemingly for no reason.

BTW, the unfollow was mutual ... because Priyanka doesn't appear to follow Sophie anymore either -- although it's unclear when they kicked each other off their respective pages, or why.

The strange thing ... Sophie still follows all the Jo bros (including JJ), as well as Kevin Jonas' wife. On its face, it sounds like her once-close relationship with Priyanka, specifically, has been fractured in all the divorce drama.

Fortunately, a lot of that bitterness has settled down in recent weeks -- especially in light of Joe and Sophie striking a temporary custody agreement ... which essentially sees them handing their two kids off back and forth through the New Year. Right now, they're with mom.