Tim Walz Ex-Student Says Coaching, Teaching Background Makes Him Good VP Pick

Tim Walz's experience as a high school football coach and geography teacher is going to translate well to the Kamala Harris campaign ... so says one of his former students and players.

Nate Hood, who played football for Coach Walz and took one of his classes at Mankato West High School in southern Minnesota, joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and told us how the Minnesota Governor's background will serve him well moving forward.

The way Nate remembers it ... Walz was a master motivator who knew how to bring out the best in kids -- in the classroom and on the playing field.

Nate says Walz was the "Good Cop" on the football coaching staff ... and in class, he made sure students got involved in their studies and didn't just lecture them all day.

Walz helped lead the school to its first state championship ... and Nate says he got the same rah-rah coaching vibes from Walz's first rally appearance with Harris.

Harris kept calling Walz "Coach" during Tuesday's rally in Philadelphia -- their first together since picking him as her running mate -- apparently to frame Walz as a leader.

Nate says that's exactly who Walz is at his core ... and he tells us how Walz has remained humble since moving into politics.