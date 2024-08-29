Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's Campaign Briefly Stopped by Serious Accident
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had one helluva scare as their campaign rolled through Georgia on Wednesday when a motorcycle cop in their motorcade was critically injured in a crash.
The Democratic presidential candidate and her VP pick were part of a bus tour cruising along a highway in Savannah on Wednesday night when the motorcycle officer lost control and wiped out, without hitting another vehicle.
A photo taken at the scene captured 2 other officers assisting the injured cop -- with pools of blood on the ground.
Members of the press following the motorcade reported one of the doors on the bus opened briefly, before the motorcade took off about 3 minutes later.
Savannah PD issued a statement, saying the cop was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries.
Prior to the accident, Harris and Walz made a campaign stop at Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, greeting customers and chatting them up.