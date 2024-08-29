Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's Campaign Briefly Stopped by Serious Accident

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had one helluva scare as their campaign rolled through Georgia on Wednesday when a motorcycle cop in their motorcade was critically injured in a crash.

The Democratic presidential candidate and her VP pick were part of a bus tour cruising along a highway in Savannah on Wednesday night when the motorcycle officer lost control and wiped out, without hitting another vehicle.

A photo taken at the scene captured 2 other officers assisting the injured cop -- with pools of blood on the ground.

Members of the press following the motorcade reported one of the doors on the bus opened briefly, before the motorcade took off about 3 minutes later.

Savannah PD issued a statement, saying the cop was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries.

