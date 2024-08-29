Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's Campaign Briefly Stopped by Serious Accident

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Motorcade Comes to Grinding Halt ... After Motorcycle Cop Crashes

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had one helluva scare as their campaign rolled through Georgia on Wednesday when a motorcycle cop in their motorcade was critically injured in a crash.

The Democratic presidential candidate and her VP pick were part of a bus tour cruising along a highway in Savannah on Wednesday night when the motorcycle officer lost control and wiped out, without hitting another vehicle.

A photo taken at the scene captured 2 other officers assisting the injured cop -- with pools of blood on the ground.

Members of the press following the motorcade reported one of the doors on the bus opened briefly, before the motorcade took off about 3 minutes later.

Savannah PD issued a statement, saying the cop was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center to be treated for severe injuries.

Prior to the accident, Harris and Walz made a campaign stop at Sandfly BBQ in Savannah, greeting customers and chatting them up.

