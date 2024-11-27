'Hacks' Star Jean Smart Says Families Shouldn't Talk Politics At Thanksgiving

Play video content TMZ.com

Jean Smart says one thing should be off the table at Thanksgiving meals this year ... election talk.

We got the "Hacks" actress at the L.A. Mission on Wednesday, where she was passing out turkey dinners to the homeless, and our photog asked her if folks should bring up politics at their holiday gatherings.

There's been a lot of talk about families uninviting their relatives based on who they voted for a couple weeks ago ... and Jean says everyone will be a lot better off if they just play nice and put on a united front.

Easier said than done, though ... and it doesn't sound like Jean is going to let folks on the other side the aisle get off easy when it's time to carve up the turkey.

Jean admits her plan to confront relatives over politics likely won't go over so well ... and she says it's best if most folks wait until Easter to argue over Trump and Harris.