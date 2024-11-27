Danny Trejo Says Mass Deportations Won't Really Happen Under Trump

Play video content TMZ.com

Danny Trejo doesn't think Donald Trump's deportation dream is going to be a reality ... 'cause the U.S. government doesn't have the resources to carry it out.

We caught up with Danny at the L.A. Mission's Thanksgiving event Wednesday ... and we asked him how he feels about people voting for Trump -- even though he's personally not a fan of the president-elect.

He says he's got no problems with anyone who voted for Trump ... and, he wouldn't ever tell anyone who to vote for -- but, he plans on going all out to get California Governor Gavin Newsom in the White House come 2028.

As for the mass deportations Trump has promised ... Trejo's telling people to chill -- explaining that he thinks the 45th POTUS was talking out his backside when he made the proclamation.

Danny says the government doesn't have the ability to deport mass amounts of people ... so, people freaking out about their immigration status can breathe a sigh of relief.

Plus, Danny's telling Donald not to piss Mexico off, 'cause they got a surefire way to get back at him ... listen to the clip all the way through to hear what Trejo's got to say.

Of course, Trump and his cabinet appointees seem serious about following through on mass deportations ... and, it's got schools, businesses and sanctuary cities scrambling to figure out how they'll handle the administration's efforts if DJT really makes it happen.