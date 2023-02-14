Danny Trejo Filing for Bankruptcy, But Only to Climb Out of Personal Debt

Danny Trejo is filing for bankruptcy -- but it's not because the dude is broke or anything ... he's just got a nagging bill with the IRS that would best be resolved this way.

The legendary actor tells TMZ ... he's filing Tuesday for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which mostly has to do with reorganizing his assets to help deal with this debt he owes Uncle Sam -- which he says is about $2 million in taxes.

Part of the reason he fell into this hole ... Danny says he was mistakenly claiming deductions over the years that caught up with him. He even jokingly tells us he now realizes that dog grooming isn't a legit expense you can write off. 😅

A quick note -- while Danny is personally filing for bankruptcy, his many businesses -- including his record label, his coffee/donut shops and, of course, his famed Trejo's Tacos -- are doing just fine ... and aren't affected by this.

Those enterprises are owned by corporations and LLCs he's created to run them, and we've been assured his own financial woes are not a reflection of how those are producing. On the contrary, all indications suggest Danny's doing swimmingly in the free market.