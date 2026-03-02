'Evil Dead' Star Bruce Campbell Reveals He Has Cancer

Bruce Campbell has revealed he has cancer, but says it's a type that's treatable, though not curable.

"The Evil Dead" actor shared the news Monday in a message to fans, writing, "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that -- I'm having one of those." He continued, "It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock -- it was to me too."

Campbell said he wouldn't go into further detail about his diagnosis, but explained his work schedule will be changing. "Appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment," he wrote, adding he plans to focus on getting "as well as I possibly can over the summer."

As a result, Campbell says he has to cancel several convention appearances this summer, noting, "Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand."

He says his plan is to tour this fall in support of his new film, "Ernie & Emma," which he stars in and directs.