Gabourey Sidibe’s Husband Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Gabourey Sidibe’s husband -- Brandon Frankel -- has revealed he’s battling Stage 1 papillary thyroid cancer ... and he says pushing doctors to listen may have saved his life.

The husband of the "American Horror Story" actress shared the news Friday in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Things I never thought I’d have to post: I was diagnosed with Stage I Papillary Thyroid cancer.”

He included hospital bed selfies with Sidibe smiling by his side. According to Frankel, doctors caught the cancer early, but only because he insisted on getting an ultrasound ... which his doctor initially didn’t think he needed.

Frankel says surgery went well and he’s “okay for now" ... however, pathology results revealed a more aggressive “tall cell” type, meaning he’ll need additional monitoring moving forward. Still, he says catching it early was key, and he’s staying proactive so he can be around for his family.

At the end of his post, he gave major credit to his wife ... saying she “carried our family through all of this" while he handled appointments, surgery, and recovery. He adds, “I don’t know how anyone does this without that kind of love and support. I’m grateful. I’m lucky.”