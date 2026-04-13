Dick Vitale Announces Cancer Diagnosis ... Vows To Beat Disease Again

Devastating health update from Dick Vitale ... the college hoops legend revealed he's been diagnosed with cancer in his lung and liver cavity -- but Dickie V says he'll again kick the disease's ass!

Vitale, 86, shared the bad news Monday afternoon through ESPN public relations.

"Today, my oncologist, Dr. Brown, informed me that my biopsy results confirmed a diagnosis of melanoma in my lung and liver cavity. I will be starting immunotherapy shortly and I plan on winning this battle."

Dickie V then drew on his past battle with cancer.

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"I've beaten melanoma. I've beaten lymphoma. I've beaten vocal cord cancer. I've beaten lymph node cancer. I'm four-for-four and I'm fully confident I'm going to make it five-for-five."

Vitale, who says he's been "overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers, and messages," did share a bit of good news ... saying "I feel fantastic."

It was a few days ago that Dickie V told his followers that he was undergoing testing ... and he was clearly concerned Sunday night, writing, "I can’t sleep as I am so worried about the report I will get on my Biopsy I had Friday."

He continued ... "My Pet Scan shocked me last Thurs. when I was told spots were found on my lungs & liver. Feel fantastic but Scans don’t react to how I feel .🙏🙏🙏 for some good news."

Sadly, news from the docs wasn't good, and Vitale is now set to begin treatment.

Bottom line, if there's anyone who has proven he can beat the horrible disease, it's Vitale.