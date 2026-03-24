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New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering After Brain Tumors Removed

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Brain Surgery Success ... Tumors Removed!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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New Found Glory guitarist and singer Chad Gilbert is back on the mend after doctors found three tumors in his brain.

In a post shared on Instagram ... Chad revealed he was losing control of his limbs last month, which led to him going to the ER to get a CT scan ... that's when doctors discovered the tumors.

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According to Chad, he had a successful surgery to remove the tumors on February 27, and he's been recovering in the hospital ever since.

He wrote, "My radiation oncologist described it like this: 'this is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.'"

Chad says that, although his recovery has been bumpy, he's getting stronger by the day.

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This wasn't Chad's first serious health scare. He previously underwent treatment for a rare adrenal gland cancer known as metastatic pheochromocytoma, which had spread to his spine and lungs.

Glad to see you're doing better, Chad!

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