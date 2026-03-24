New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Recovering After Brain Tumors Removed

New Found Glory guitarist and singer Chad Gilbert is back on the mend after doctors found three tumors in his brain.

In a post shared on Instagram ... Chad revealed he was losing control of his limbs last month, which led to him going to the ER to get a CT scan ... that's when doctors discovered the tumors.

According to Chad, he had a successful surgery to remove the tumors on February 27, and he's been recovering in the hospital ever since.

He wrote, "My radiation oncologist described it like this: 'this is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.'"

Chad says that, although his recovery has been bumpy, he's getting stronger by the day.

This wasn't Chad's first serious health scare. He previously underwent treatment for a rare adrenal gland cancer known as metastatic pheochromocytoma, which had spread to his spine and lungs.